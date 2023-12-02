Taxi driver taken to hospital after chain collision involving 4 vehicles in Woodlands

SINGAPORE – A 62-year-old taxi driver was taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital after two cars, a taxi and a lorry collided in Woodlands on Nov 29.

Videos of the accident and its aftermath posted on TikTok show a grey car crashing into a lorry, which then hits a car and a taxi in front of it.

The grey car can be seen with a crumpled bonnet, while the lorry and taxi have their rear bumpers mangled.

When contacted, the police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they were alerted to an accident that happened in Woodlands Avenue 10, towards Admiralty Road West, at about 8.05am on Nov 29.

The taxi driver was conscious when he was taken to hospital, said the police. The police and SCDF added that a 31-year-old male lorry driver and a 29-year-old male car driver had minor injuries but refused to be taken to the hospital.

The 29-year-old car driver is assisting with ongoing investigations, the police added.