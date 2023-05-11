One injured, 40 evacuated after fire breaks out at Marsiling Lane hawker centre

SINGAPORE - One person was taken to hospital with burn injuries after a stall in Marsiling Lane Food Centre caught fire on Thursday morning.

Videos and photos of the incident circulating online show the inside of a hawker stall engulfed in flames while a man tries to put out the blaze with a fire extinguisher.

Lianhe Zaobao reported online that a Teochew fish soup stall had caught fire.

The stall owner told the Chinese language news outlet that the fire broke out when two of her employees were preparing ingredients, with one of them frying eggs.

She added that she heard an explosion and saw the stove ablaze.

Mr Lim Kwee Kim, the owner of a nearby provision shop, told The Straits Times another shop owner had run to his shop to ask for help.

He said he grabbed the fire extinguisher from his shop and ran over. “The fire was quite big, so I shouted for more extinguishers, which a few guys passed to me,” said the 57-year-old.

He and other stall owners used about 10 fire extinguishers before the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) arrived about 10 minutes later, said Mr Lim.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, the SCDF said it was alerted to the incident at Block 20 Marsiling Lane at around 8.20am on May 11.

A water jet was used to extinguish the fire, which involved a kitchen exhaust duct system in the hawker centre, said the SCDF.

Around 40 people had self-evacuated before the SCDF arrived, and one person was taken to Singapore General Hospital with burn injuries.

A preliminary investigation showed the fire had originated from the stove area in one of the affected stalls, said the SCDF.