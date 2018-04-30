One found dead after fire at Bedok South Road flat

SINGAPORE - A person was found dead after a fire engulfed a Bedok South flat on Monday night (April 30).

Firefighters responding to the fire at Blk 18 Bedok South Road at 8.22pm, had to force their way into the three-room flat.

In a video posted on Facebook at about 10pm on Monday (April 30), black smoke can be seen billowing as angry red flames light up the sixth floor unit.

The fire was extinguished with two water jets, said the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF).

SCDF said the victim was "found lying motionless and pronounced dead inside the unit" by its paramedic. It is unclear how old the victim is.

The victim's next door neighbour who gave her name as Madam Chia, 56, said she thought the smoky smell was prayer incense at first. As the smell grew stronger, she and her other neighbours stood outside their units, along the corridor.

She was evacuated by the police along with 50 residents.

Speaking to The Straits Times she said: "I did not realise how bad the fire was until I was on the ground floor. It was terrible, there was a lot of smoke coming out."

Another neighbour, software engineer Quek Wee Siang, 31, said that he and his father went to check on the burning unit when they smelt smoke. They saw that the altar in the house was on fire and did not get any response when they called out to the occcupants.

The SCDF dispatched one fire engine, two red rhinos, one ambulance and two support vehicles to the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. There are no other reported injuries.

The police is investigating the unnatural death.