One FM 91.3 radio host Cheryl Miles punched by man at Orchard MRT station

SINGAPORE - An unidentified man allegedly punched a radio host’s arm and smacked a teenage girl’s head in the Orchard area on Wednesday afternoon.

Radio host Cheryl Miles, 47, told The Straits Times that she was walking out of Orchard MRT station at around 4.20pm when the man blocked her path and punched her in her right arm.

She said: “He punched me sharply in the arm close to my shoulder area, and then accused me of walking too close to him. I was shocked because it was an unprovoked attack.

“I confronted him, saying excuse me several times. He was quite aggressive, and I told him I was going to report him to the police for assault.”

She said she took out her phone to start recording him, and the man then tried to pin the blame on her before walking away.

A four-second video she shared with ST shows a man dressed in black saying “you something wrong” twice when Miles confronted him, saying he had just punched her.

The man, who wore slippers and carried a large bag over his right shoulder, appeared to walk away while saying “go go”.

Miles, who hosts The Afternoon Tune Up from 1pm to 4pm on One FM 91.3 on weekdays, said she had been left shaken by the incident.