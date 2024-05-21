One dead, 30 reportedly injured after SIA flight from London to S’pore hit by severe turbulence

SIA added that the Boeing 777-300ER aircraft was carrying 211 passengers and 18 crew on board. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
Vihanya Rakshika
Correspondent
Updated
May 21, 2024, 06:44 PM
Published
May 21, 2024, 06:20 PM

SINGAPORE - One passenger died and several others were injured when an SIA flight flying to Singapore from London’s Heathrow Airport encountered severe turbulence in the air.

In a Facebook post on May 21, Singapore Airlines (SIA) said the aircraft was diverted to Bangkok and made an emergency landing at Suvarnabhumi Airport at 3.45pm.

Several media outlets in Thailand reported that about 30 passengers were injured.

The airline added that the Boeing 777-300ER aircraft was carrying 211 passengers and 18 crew on board.

It said: “Singapore Airlines offers its deepest condolences to the family of the deceased.”

The carrier added that it is helping all passengers and crew on board Flight SQ 321, and is also working with the local authorities in Thailand to provide the necessary medical assistance, and sending a team to Bangkok to provide any additional assistance needed.

This is a developing story.

SIA said the aircraft was diverted to Bangkok and landed at 3.45pm.  PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM FLIGHTRADAR24
