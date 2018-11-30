One dead in fire at Bukit Panjang flat

SINGAPORE - A person died in a fire in the living room of a Bukit Panjang Housing Board flat on Friday afternoon (Nov 30).

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that it responded to the fire at the 13th-storey unit at Block 165 Gangsa Road at 12.35pm.

SCDF officers gained access into the burning unit through force.

The fire involved started in the living room and was extinguished by firefighters using a water jet.

SCDF said that a person was pronounced dead by a paramedic at the scene.

Details of the victim's age and gender are unclear.

Ten residents who were living on the same floor were evacuated by SCDF officers and police.

The Straits Times understands that they have since returned to their flats.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.