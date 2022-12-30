One dead, another hurt after fire breaks out in Tuas

SINGAPORE - A man died after a fire involving gas cylinders broke out at Tuas Avenue 3 on Friday morning.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to a fire at 21 Tuas Avenue 3 at about 9.05am and extinguished the blaze using a water jet.

A 38-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene by an SCDF paramedic while a 43-year-old man was taken conscious to Singapore General Hospital.

About 40 people evacuated from the premises before SCDF arrived.

A police spokesman said they were alerted to a workplace accident there at about 9am.

