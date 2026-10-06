Woman dies after accident at Queen Street Bus Terminal, bus driver arrested

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The person, who had been trapped under a bus, was pronounced dead at the scene by an SCDF paramedic.

SINGAPORE – A woman died and a bus driver was arrested following an accident at the Queen Street Bus Terminal in Bugis on the evening of Oct 6.

In a media reply, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) and police said they were alerted to a road traffic accident at about 7pm.

The woman, 30, was found trapped under a bus and was released using hydraulic rescue equipment.

She was pronounced dead at scene by an SCDF paramedic, while a 32-year-old bus driver was arrested for driving without due care and attention causing death, police added.

Investigations are ongoing.

The bus terminal runs cross-border bus services to Malaysia, including SBS Transit Service 170, Causeway Link Service CW2, and the Singapore-Johore Express.

SBS Transit said in a Facebook post at 9.19pm on Oct 6 that its Service 170 had stopped operating out of the terminal due to an accident. Instead, commuters boarding there were advised to use a temporary shelter near the junction of Arab Street and Queen Street.

Those travelling to the terminal were told to alight at the bus stop in front of the Church of Our Lady of Lourdes on Ophir Road.

SBS Transit staff are on hand to help commuters, the transport operator added.

When contacted, a company spokesman said on Oct 6 that the terminal was temporarily closed and later reopened at about 11.50pm the same night.

Service 170 also resumed normal operations at around the same time.

Images posted online show several SCDF and police vehicles and personnel at the scene.

A firefighter can be seen kneeling on the floor in front of a bus and seemingly looking underneath the vehicle. Nearby, several people are seen holding up a translucent sheet near the front left wheel of the bus.

In another picture, a blue tent can be seen set up beside what appears to be a CW2 bus.

ST has contacted Causeway Link for more information.