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One dead, 50 evacuated after fire at Jurong East HDB flat

The SCDF was alerted to the fire at 3.55am on Aug 16.

SINGAPORE – A fire broke out in a Jurong East flat in the early hours of Aug 16, leaving one person dead and 50 others evacuated.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said in a Facebook post that it was alerted to the fire at Block 339 Jurong East Avenue 1 at 3.55am .

When SCDF arrived at the scene, black smoke was emitting from a unit on the third floor. The fire involved items in the unit’s living room.

The firefighters entered the unit by force and found an unresponsive person in the living room. The person was pronounced dead at the scene by a paramedic.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, SCDF added.

The Straits Times has contacted the police for more information.

This is at least the fourth reported fatal fire in an HDB flat since July 28.

A fire broke out in a flat at Block 39 Circuit Road on the morning of July 28 and killed a 70-year-old man.

On July 31, a fire in an eighth-floor flat at Block 309 Clementi Avenue 4 killed a 65-year-old man and injured two firefighters.

And on Aug 3, a blaze broke out in a fifth-floor unit at Block 684 Race Course Road, which saw five people aged between 55 and 88 taken to hospital. The 88-year-old man died on Aug 5.