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One dead, 3 taken to hospital after pre-dawn accident on CTE

The SCDF was alerted to the accident on CTE towards SLE at 4.45am on July 27.

SINGAPORE – One person died after a pre-dawn accident on CTE on July 27, with three others taken to the hospital.

The person was pronounced dead at the scene by a paramedic, while the trio were taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said, adding that it was alerted to the accident on CTE towards SLE at 4.45am.

In a video of the accident’s aftermath posted on Telegram channel SG Road Blocks/Traffic News, a badly damaged black vehicle sits on the outer lanes of an expressway, with smoke emitting from its bonnet.

Skid marks extending from the vehicle lead to debris scattered near the expressway’s divider, where there is a blackened patch on the road surrounded by more debris.

Nearby, three persons wearing reflective vests are seen crowding over something on the ground, while another two persons walk towards it.

Farther down, a lorry and a red vehicle are stationary with their hazard lights switched on.

In a post on X at 4.50am, the Land Transport Authority said there was an accident on CTE towards SLE after Merchant Road, with congestions on lanes one to four.

In an update at 7am, it advised motorists to avoid those four lanes.