One Covid-19 patient remains in ICU: MOH

SINGAPORE - Only one Covid-19 patient is in critical condition in the intensive care unit (ICU), said the Ministry of Health on Saturday (June 20).

Before that, there were two patients in ICU since June 14, and one on June 13.

The number of patients in ICU has been on a decline since it peaked on April 10 with 32 cases.

MOH added that the number of new cases in the community has decreased from an average of eight two weeks ago to four in the past week.

In the same time period, the average number of unlinked community cases per day has fallen from three cases to two.

The two cases in the community reported on Saturday are work pass holders, and there were no new Singaporeans or permanent resident cases. Migrant workers living in dormitories make up the remaining 216 cases.

Both of the new community cases were asymptomatic and they tested positive in serological tests, which indicate likely past infections, said MOH.

One of them is a 34-year-old Bangladeshi man who is a contact of four other confirmed cases, and had already been quarantined at a government quarantine facility. He was swabbed during quarantine to verify his status, even as he was asymptomatic.

The other new patient is a 46-year-old Indian man who is unlinked. He was picked up as a result of proactive screening and surveillance, and was tested as he works in essential services.

There were no new clusters of Covid-19 infection reported on Saturday.

The 218 new coronavirus cases confirmed on Saturday brought Singapore's total to 41,833.

With 765 new cases discharged on Saturday, 34,214 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 185 remain in hospital, while 7,398 are recuperating in community facilities.

Singapore has had 26 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 10 who tested positive have died of other causes.