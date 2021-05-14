One Covid-19 case in TTSH cluster on Friday

SINGAPORE - One new community case linked to the Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH) cluster has been reported on Friday (May 14).

The patient was in quarantine when the case was detected, said the Health Ministry's director of medical services, Associate Professor Kenneth Mak at a press conference by the multi-ministry task force tackling Covid-19.

No cases outside the quarantine net for the cluster associated with Ward 9D were detected.

Ward 9D, a C class ward with 35 to 40 patients, is the nucleus of the outbreak. About two-thirds of the patients in this ward contracted Covid-19 while being treated for other conditions.

There were 44 cases linked to the cluster on Thursday night, according to the Ministry of Health (MOH).

Mr Mak said the TTSH cluster is reaching one incubation period.

"If we continue to not see any cases, we will see how we can bring the hospital to normal operations progressively in the next few weeks.".

More details on the case will be released on Friday evening.

The TTSH cluster is Singapore's first hospital cluster. It comprises staff, patients and their close contacts.

Close to 28,000 people have been tested in the effort to detect cases linked to it, said Health Minister Gan Kim Yong, who co-chairs the taskforce.

The cluster emerged on April 27 following the diagnosis of a nurse who works in Ward 9D, a general ward.

Prior to Friday's case, the last addition to the cluster was a 64-year-old Singaporean woman who was warded at Ward 9D from April 26 and moved to NCID on April 28. She was identified as a close contact of a previous case and placed on quarantine on April 29.

The woman was discharged on May 2 and continued to be on quarantine. She tested positive for Covid-19 on May 11 during quarantine.