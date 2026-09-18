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One arrested among 13 teen cyclists under investigation for causing public nuisance: Police

Investigations revealed that several of the teenage cyclists had also made nuisance calls to the police emergency line.

SINGAPORE – A 13-year-old has been arrested and is among 13 teenagers being investigated after an enforcement operation against errant cyclists near Petir Road on Sept 9.

In a statement on Sept 18, the police said they conducted the joint operation with the Land Transport Authority (LTA) near 17 Petir Road after receiving public feedback about teenage cyclists causing nuisance in the area at night.

Checks were conducted on 27 teenagers, aged between 12 and 19. Out of that, 13 are being investigated for various offences.

During the operation, LTA officers seized seven non-compliant bicycles and spoke to the teenagers to raise awareness of cycling rules and guidelines.

Investigations revealed that several of the teenage cyclists had also made nuisance calls to the police emergency line and had used abusive words against police officers who responded to these calls.

The 13-year-old boy, who was arrested for committing public nuisance, is also under investigation for making abusive communication towards a public servant, the police said.

Three other boys, aged 12, 13 and 14, are under investigation for communicating a false message. The older two boys are also being probed for riding a bicycle without a working handbrake on a public path.

Five male teenagers aged between 14 and 19 are also being investigated for the handbrake offence.

The police are also investigating an 18-year-old male for gambling with an unlicensed gambling service provider or at unlawful gambling place, whereas one female and two males between the ages of 16 and 19 were caught for possession of a vaporiser.

The authorities added that they take a serious view of any conduct that compromises public safety and order.

“The police will not hesitate to take firm action against those who make nuisance calls to the police or direct abusive words or behaviour towards public servants,” they warned in their statement.

“SPF and LTA will continue to conduct regular enforcement operations to address errant behaviour. Offenders will be dealt with firmly in accordance with the law.”