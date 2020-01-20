On track to capture the festive spirit

Commuters on a North East Line train decked out in Chinese New Year-themed designs. One train on each of Singapore's five rail lines will be decorated with motifs of the Chinese zodiac animals, flowers and gold ingots until Feb 15. Several buses will also be decorated as part of a collaboration between the Land Transport Authority and the Kreta Ayer-Kim Seng Citizens' Consultative Committee, as well as public transport operators SBS Transit and SMRT. These buses - operating on routes through areas such as Chinatown, Toa Payoh, Sengkang, Jurong East and Clementi - aim to bring the festive spirit to the heartland.