SINGAPORE - Below a video showing Ukraine's United Nations Ambassador Sergiy Kyslytsya praising Singapore's diplomatic position as "brave as a tiger" on video sharing app TikTok, almost every comment was critical of the Republic's decision to implement sanctions on Russia.

"Russia - URA", said one comment on the video posted by Mothership on March 4 , using the battle cry of the Russian Armed Forces that has become a rallying cry for Russia supporters globally.