On TikTok, anonymous accounts seek to sway views in Singapore

Below a video showing Ukraine's United Nations Ambassador Sergiy Kyslytsya praising Singapore's diplomatic position as "brave as a tiger" on TikTok, almost every comment was critical of the Republic's decision to implement sanctions against Russia.

"Russia - URA", said one comment, using the battle cry of the Russian Armed Forces that has become a rallying cry for Russia supporters globally. "I'm living in Singapore, I stand for Russia," another said.

As Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues into its fourth week, an increasing number of comments supportive of Russia have emerged in response to videos shared by users here.

A spokesman for Singapore's Ministry of Home Affairs told The Straits Times: "Singapore authorities have been keeping a close watch for possible hostile information campaigns directed at Singapore, in relation to the conflict in Ukraine. At the individual level, we should check the authenticity and credibility of information we receive, and where it comes from, and exercise discretion when consuming and spreading it further."

For each seemingly authentic comment on TikTok made with a profile that can be traced to a real user - such as "SG is not interested in politics or wars" - there was an outlandish one by a recently created, anonymous account.

One such account wrote: "If Russia is here, I would gladly join them and bring my family along with me."

Of the several dozen accounts seen making such comments, almost all furnish no personal particulars, use online images as their profile photos and have a skewed ratio of accounts they follow to accounts that follow them. The nature of TikTok accounts makes it difficult to assess if these are real people or hired Internet trolls or bots.

But observers note that Russia, as well as several other states, has a history of hiring hundreds of trolls to flood Internet forums, social networks and comments sections to wage propaganda wars against perceived Western viewpoints.

Similar observations were made by experts who testified before the Singapore Parliament's Select Committee on Deliberate Online Falsehoods in 2018 - when TikTok was nascent - and they noted that such trolls were active on Facebook, Twitter and other platforms.

Replying to queries from ST, a TikTok spokesman said the platform continues to respond to the war in Ukraine with increased safety and security resources to detect emerging online threats and remove harmful misinformation. "We also partner with independent fact-checking organisations to support our efforts to help TikTok remain a safe and authentic place," she said.

Associate Professor Alton Chua from Nanyang Technological University said: "So long as there is some scope to stir up controversies, we can expect to see some level of information operation used against us from time to time."

He added: "As technology advances, bots are becoming more human-like. The ability to differentiate bots from actual users is no longer trivial, and sustained interaction may sometimes be required before a bot gives itself away."

Dr Shashi Jayakumar from the S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies, who has studied information operations, said a bot attack is a possibility. "It may well be that there is some orchestration or coordinated activity at work."

Not all content on TikTok supportive of Russia's invasion is posted by trolls or bots, with a number of named social media users from Singapore and the region expressing their support on TikTok and other platforms. But posts by trolls and bots amplify such views, and can make a position seem more credible by the sheer number of apparent believers.

For instance, a video by anonymous account Info_my, posted on March 10, received 6,917 likes and 1,673 comments within a week. It shows a series of pictures of the Singapore Armed Forces with the caption, "What Russia have to face if they want to invade Singapore", implying the SAF's relative weakness, and ending with a short clip of Russian President Vladimir Putin laughing.

Mr Ben Chua, chief executive of Cyber Youth Singapore, a local charity focusing on cyber security, said: "We believe it is clear that the content featured on these accounts is created with the desire to generate doubt within the Singapore populace over our nation's ability to defend ourselves."

Such messages are sometimes targeted at segments of the population, and could be initiated by users from South-east Asia, experts note. The account known as Info_my said in Malay in another post that Russia has warned Asian countries not to interfere in its affairs or face the consequences of always being on its "radar".

Singapore Management University student Chng Lu Yee, 21, said many of her peers form their political views through the Internet, and TikTok, most commonly used by her generation, is a powerful tool to shape public opinion.

Said Mr Chua: "Ultimately, it does not matter if an account is an application that runs automated tasks. Singaporeans must be able to discern and reject disinformation."