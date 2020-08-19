On the hunt for a new job

More than 120 job seekers turned up at a job fair organised by NTUC's Employment and Employability Institute (e2i) and held at Bukit Panjang Community Centre yesterday.

A total of 464 jobs were on offer, including openings for cleaners, delivery riders, software engineers and retail assistants.

A new community initiative for Bukit Panjang residents was also launched yesterday at the job fair.

The Bukit Panjang Town Jobs and Skills Support Taskforce will supplement national efforts to help job seekers by providing them with career guidance, financial assistance and counselling.

