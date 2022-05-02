Negotiating clashing Chinese, S'porean identities amid China's growing influence

SINGAPORE - Singaporeans might be accustomed to seeing their country top various global rankings, but one would imagine eyebrows being raised in surprise at the Republic coming in second on a worldwide index measuring Chinese influence.

Dubbed the China Index, it puts Singapore behind only Cambodia - perceived in some quarters as a quasi-vassal state of China - in a ranking of 36 countries by their exposure to, pressure and effect of Chinese influence. Out of nine domain areas, Singapore was found to be most susceptible in technology, society and academia; but less so for domestic politics.