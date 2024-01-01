Older HDB blocks a hot spot for dengue: NTU-NUS study

SINGAPORE – Residents of older Housing Board blocks are more at risk of dengue infections because of aged housing design and wear and tear providing prime breeding grounds for mosquitoes, a study has found.

Between 2014 and 2020, newer HDB residential buildings were found to have half the number of dengue cases compared with buildings that were at least 29 years old.

Scientists from Nanyang Technological University (NTU) and National University of Singapore (NUS) used statistical models to investigate how environmental and man-made factors influenced dengue rates islandwide over the six years. The study determined that the average age of public housing was 29.1 years.

One of the study’s lead authors, Assistant Professor Borame Dickens, pointed out that older housing blocks tend to have flatter roofs and bamboo pole holders that can collect water. Older buildings also tend to have crevices and cracks that can serve as breeding grounds.

“Anything with puddles is bad, that is the moral of the story,” said Prof Dickens from the NUS’ Saw Swee Hock School of Public Health.

But newer housing blocks have additional features to ensure better drainage of water throughout the building. These include sloping roofs and, in place of pole holders, ledges and drying racks, making them less mosquito-friendly.

The height of residential buildings and the distance between a housing estate and drainage networks and water bodies were other infrastructure-related aspects the study looked into.