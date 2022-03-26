Old MRT train seats get new lease of life in Yishun void decks

SINGAPORE - Walking around Yishun, one can come across green, red or blue chairs that evoke familiar memories but seem out of place at first glance.

Stripped from old MRT trains, 20 seats have been placed around the neighbourhood, providing extra spots for residents to rest.

The project is one of the first community uses that public trains past their shelf life have been put to, in a tie-up between Nee Soon Town Council and Land Transport Authority (LTA).

The 10 sets of two-seater train seats, grab poles, strap hangers and system maps give the Housing Board void decks a different flavour, recycling materials that would otherwise have been sent to the junkyard.

The move also gives a new lease of life to Singapore's old trains, which some believe are now an important part of the country's history. The first MRT trains started services on Nov 7, 1987.

Nee Soon GRC MP Louis Ng attended the event at Nee Soon Town Council in Yishun on Saturday (March 26), where he unveiled and installed a set of MRT seats.

He said: "Finding new ways of using old items is a great way to save the environment. These new upcycled seats are a practical and eye-catching addition to our neighbourhoods."

He commended LTA for being part of this initiative, as this is also an opportunity to raise awareness about reducing, reusing and upcycling.

Human resource administrator Chelvi, who goes by one name, is proud that her town council is the first to launch such an initiative in the heartland.

She said: "I was excited to sit on the MRT seats when the MRT first started, and now that it is in the heartland, this brings back childhood memories. I hope more seats can be placed in communal areas so everyone can gather and relive good memories."

"This initiative also gives us ideas at home - we can also recycle more and do some do-it-yourself projects," the 52-year-old Nee Soon East resident added.

Another Nee Soon East resident, Mr Ge Ge, 39, an electrical engineer, said: "Recycling is important. We only have one Earth, and with more waste, we must conserve our environment for the future generations."

"Keeping our world clean and green consists of big and small actions, and everyone has a part to play," he added.

Finding a new home for old trains is not easy. So far, only a very small proportion of the 106 MRT trains, which served on the North-South and East-West lines, and another 19 LRT trains - on the Bukit Panjang LRT line - have found a new home.

The chief issue is the train size, which makes it difficult for heritage institutions to take them in. Their old condition also makes it expensive to renovate.