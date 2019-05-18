Old Mercedes car goes up in flames near Joo Koon MRT

SINGAPORE - An old Mercedes-Benz car went up in flames near Joo Koon MRT station on Saturday morning (May 18).

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the incident in Benoi Road near 1 Joo Koon Circle at 10.06am.

There were no reported injuries.

SCDF used a water jet to put out the fire which involved the boot of the car.

The Straits Times understands that the driver had exited the vehicle before SCDF arrived.

Photos and video posted on Facebook show the rear of the vehicle on fire. The car has mounted the kerb and is parked on the pavement.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.