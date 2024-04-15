Old Airport Road Food Centre to close for 4 months for upgrading works

SINGAPORE - The popular Old Airport Road Food Centre will be closed for four months, for repairs and renovation works.

The closure will take place from June 1 to Sept 30, the National Environment Agency (NEA) said on April 15 in response to The Straits Times’ queries.

An NEA spokesman said that the repairs and redecoration works will be done by the Marine Parade Town Council.

“As the stallholders are unable to continue operating their stalls during the repairs and redecoration due to the closure... NEA will grant rental remission for the duration of the work,” added the spokesman.

Upon request, NEA will also offer temporary stalls to hawkers who wish to continue their business at other hawker centres or markets while the upgrading works take place, he said.

NEA added that there will be no increase in stall rentals due to the repairs and renovation works at the food centre.

ST has contacted Marine Parade Town Council for comment.

One of Singapore’s largest hawker centres, Old Airport Road Food Centre was built in 1973 and is known for its array of local delights such as hokkien mee, char kway teow, lor mee and satay.

In 2016, Old Airport Road Food Centre topped travel planning and booking website TripAdvisor’s list of Singapore’s best cheap eats.