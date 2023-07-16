Offshore fish farms may need to step up sustainable practices to protect marine life, water quality

SINGAPORE – New regulations for sea-based fish farms could be on the cards to ensure that aquaculture activities do not compromise the marine environment and the Republic’s limited sea space.

For example, open-net cage farms – which make up the majority of the aquaculture players here – may need to adopt more sustainable feeding and fish stocking practices, so that excess nutrients from the farms do not impact marine life or cause harmful algal blooms, said Senior Minister of State for Sustainability and the Environment Koh Poh Koon in June.

He added that the regulations, if introduced, would be shaped as “enabling legislations” to guide the industry to develop itself sustainably as it contributes to Singapore’s aim of producing 30 per cent of its nutritional needs by 2030.

This was one of the key takeaways from a five-day trip to Australia, where officials from the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) and the Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment, as well as fish farmers and academics, sought to learn from the more advanced aquaculture sectors in Adelaide and Perth.

A main aim behind the trip from June 26 to 30 was to find ways to balance fish farm productivity with marine and environmental conservation.

Dr Koh said the laws, if passed, would likely be part of the upcoming Bill for Food Safety and Security, which was announced in Parliament in 2021.

“It is a Bill that will encompass all aspects of food security and safety, and clearly growing our fish sustainably is one of the food security measures that we want to implement,” he said.

He did not say when the Bill will be tabled.

In 2022, the 4,400 tonnes of seafood from local aquaculture production made up about 7.6 per cent of total seafood consumed here.

Since 2020, the authorities have been eyeing the Singapore Strait as yielding potential sites for aquaculture. Barramundi Asia is the only deep-sea fish farm in the southern waters, occupying three sites. The remainder of more than 100 offshore farms are along the Johor Strait.

In May 2022, marine biologists and nature groups reacted strongly when an environmental impact assessment identified the southern waters around the biodiversity-rich Pulau Satumu (where Raffles Lighthouse stands), Pulau Jong and Pulau Bukom as possible spaces to set up fish farms. They were worried about how the farms might affect marine life such as the endangered giant clam and coral reefs.

In June, the SFA said the tenders for two farm sites near Pulau Satumu and Pulau Jong would be postponed until further studies are done, while the tender for a site off Pulau Bukom will proceed, possibly in late 2023. But the site will be for a closed containment aquaculture system, which is believed to be less pollutive than open-net cage farms.