Official portraits of President Tharman and wife ready for collection from Jan 8

SINGAPORE – The official portraits of President Tharman Shanmugaratnam and his wife, Ms Jane Ittogi, will be available for collection between Jan 8 and March 1 for use in public places, such as schools and government buildings.

The unframed portraits will be provided at no cost to organisations, the President’s office said in a statement on Jan 3.

Organisations will need to fill in a request form for the portraits and e-mail it to istana_feedback@istana.gov.sg. The request form and guidelines for the display of the portraits are available online at https://www.istana.gov.sg/The-President/Presidents-Portrait-and-Insignia/Portrait.

On approval, organisations will receive an acknowledgement e-mail. Those collecting the portraits must bring a printed copy of the e-mail and the completed request form to the Istana Heritage Gallery at the Istana Park.

Collection hours are between 9.30am and noon, and 1.30pm and 5.30pm, from Mondays to Fridays, except on public holidays.

The Istana website said the portraits must be displayed as a pair, with President Tharman’s portrait on the left.

Both portraits must be framed and hung at the same height and no other pictures, photographs, emblems or notices should be placed above or beside them.

Places where they can be displayed include areas where members of the public normally visit and where official business is conducted, for example, polyclinics, hospitals, banks, military establishments, hotels, embassies, country clubs, among others.

The portraits should not be displayed at places where games and entertainment take place or where food and drinks are served.