At Star Anise Vietnamese Street Delights in Woodlands, Ms Nguyen Thi Thu Hong sells family-friendly favourites such as sliced beef noodle soup, stir-fried lemongrass beef with vermicelli and grilled chicken baguette.

When the management of Food Paradise, a coffee shop at Block 182 Woodlands Street 13, told her that her stall needed to have a budget option among her offerings, she lowered the price of her Viet-style popcorn chicken fried rice from $7 to $3.50.