Ocean paddlers clear Singapore coastline of trash in cleanup

SINGAPORE - English literature teacher Chuang Xin Sulynn, 35, noticed the trash gathered on the beaches of Pulau Tekukor off the Singapore coast when she paddles past the small island twice a week, but could not do anything about it - access to the island is restricted.

On Sunday (April 17), she finally got the chance to help out, joining around 50 people to clear trash on Pulau Tekukor, Lazarus Island and St John's Island.

Organised by the Singapore Paddle Club, the cleanup aims to clear Singapore's southern coastline of plastic trash, garbage and marine debris, which would otherwise pose a threat to humans and marine animals.

Minister for National Development Desmond Lee joined the initiative on Sunday morning, paddling with more than 40 ocean paddlers from Sentosa to Southern Islands.

In a post on Facebook on Sunday, he thanked the Singapore Paddle Club and other ground-up groups for keeping Singapore green.

He said: "The Paddle Club does this regularly under their 'Sea, Earth and Air' movement, to help keep our waters and offshore islands clean. Plastic bottles, cigarette butts, nylon ropes, fishing nets, lots and lots of styrofoam and even a computer monitor, were among the heaps of debris collected."