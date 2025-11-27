Straitstimes.com header logo

OCBC internet, mobile banking channels down; ATM, card services not impacted, says bank

The bank has assured its customers in a Facebook post that its ATM and card services are not impacted.

ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG

Rhea Yasmine

SINGAPORE - OCBC’s internet and mobile banking channels for consumer and business banking customers are currently unavailable, said the bank on the evening of Nov 27.

It said in a Facebook post at 8.46pm that its ATM and card services are not impacted.

“We are sorry for the inconvenience and will provide updates as soon as they are available,” it said.

Reports on Downdetector, a website that tracks outages, about the disruption started spiking from 7.38pm and reached a peak of 1,463 at 8.19pm, with the majority reporting problems with accessing the bank’s mobile banking options.

Some users have commented on the bank’s Facebook page that they tried calling the customer service hotline but could not get through.

This is a developing story.

PHOTOS: SCREENGRABS FROM OCBC APP AND WEBSITE

