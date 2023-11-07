OCBC Internet banking, fund transfer services resume after lunch hour disruption

SINGAPORE – Funds transfer services on OCBC’s digital banking app and Internet banking were restored at about 2.30pm on Tuesday, about 2½ hours after they went down.

In an update on Facebook at 2.45pm, the bank said: “Our Internet Banking, OCBC Digital App Funds Transfer, and PayNow services have resumed. Thank you for your patience during the interruption. We apologise for the inconvenience caused.”

Some users had experienced issues making PayNow transfers earlier in the day.

OCBC said the technical issues started at around noon.

Users who had logged in to the app got a notice from OCBC acknowledging the technical issues.

It added that the bank was working to restore the services “as soon as possible”.

In a post on Facebook around 2pm, OCBC said: “We are experiencing intermittent technical issues with the Funds Transfer service offered via the OCBC Digital app and Internet Banking.”

The bank urged customers who need to make urgent transfers to consider using other modes of payment, such as credit cards or NETS.