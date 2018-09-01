OCBC experiencing 'network issues' as customers complain of widespread banking service outage

SINGAPORE - OCBC Bank experienced a service outage on Saturday (Sept 1), with users reporting that the bank's automated teller machines (ATMs), online banking system, 24-hour hotline and credit card transactions were all down.

The bank posted on Facebook at about 9.50pm that it was "experiencing network issues".

"You may encounter issues with our ATMs, credit card transactions and online/mobile banking. We're looking into this. Will post updates as and when we have them. Sorry for the inconvenience!" the post read.

Around 9pm on Saturday, many users on various social media platforms began complaining that different aspects of the OCBC banking system were down.

Customers were unable to withdraw cash from OCBC ATMs or access their bank accounts via the online banking system.

OCBC credit card transactions were also reportedly not going through, according to various Twitter users in Singapore.

Many customers left frustrated comments beneath an OCBC Facebook post about the network issues.

Facebook user Wilson Tay said: “I also was briefly stuck at Sheng Siong as I only (had) OCBC cards and both were declined (at) the time. Luckily I had some cash to pay otherwise it would have been awkward considering I cannot perform any withdrawal or even (perform a) balance enquiry at the ATMs either.”

Another user Sobhi Swailem wrote: “I’m stuck at the restaurant because I (can’t) use my card or withdraw from the ATM and I’m so embarrassed to explain that to the manager until I showed him this post.”

Other services also seem to be down. The bank’s 24-hour hotline does not appear to connect. When dialled, only a repetitive beeping sound can be heard.

Customers who tried to withdraw cash at a Toa Payoh OCBC ATM were unable to do so.

Instead, the ATM screen showed the words: “Sorry, we are unable to process your request. Would you like to perform another transaction?”

Customers who tried to log into their online banking accounts were also unable to access the system as the login page appeared to have trouble loading.

The Straits Times has contacted OCBC for more information.

Hi all, we’re experiencing network issues, and you may encounter issues with our ATMs, credit card transactions and online/mobile banking. We’re looking into this. Will post updates as and when we have them. Sorry for the inconvenience! ^JL — OCBC Bank (@OCBCBank) September 1, 2018

@OCBCBank #OCBC - Internet Banking is down and also tried a credit card transaction is not working. pic.twitter.com/zOi2xB9r9m — Andrea Olivato (@andreaolivato) September 1, 2018

Is ocbc offline? I cant use my credit card or the atm machines what is happening? #ocbc — Diana Jo (@dianaj0) September 1, 2018