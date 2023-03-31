OCBC, DBS and NUS recognised for prioritising mental health in the workplace

SINGAPORE – Two banks, an elevator company and a university were among those awarded for their efforts in prioritising mental wellbeing in the workplace at the inaugural WorkWell Leaders Awards on Friday.

OCBC Bank, DBS Bank and Otis bagged the Lead Well award, which recognises organisation-wide initiatives in creating safe and inclusive workplaces.

President Halimah Yacob, who was the guest of honour of the event at The Conrad Centennial, said: “The winners today have established an important standard for employers to emulate by providing strong support for mental well-being, from the leadership down to a culture change at the workplace.

“It is encouraging to know that we are building momentum around addressing mental health as a nation.”

Two individuals – president of the National University of Singapore Tan Eng Chye, and deputy director and head of engagement and culture at the Agency for Integrated Care Maninderjit Kaur – were recognised for setting the tone and culture for building mentally-healthy workplaces.

Professor Tan goes on daily morning walks where he checks in with staff and shares his own mental health journey with them. He also set up a unit under the university’s President’s office to come up with strategies to address health and wellness issues.

Ms Kaur introduced initiatives such as “Fantastic Fridays” where the fourth Friday afternoon of each month is kept free of corporate meetings, and a peer support system with staff trained to provide basic emotional support.

NUS received the overall Wellbeing Organisation of the Year Award for placing mental health as a strategic priority and on its board’s agenda.

Ms Anthea Ong, founder and chairperson of charity WorkWell Leaders, said the awards were created to “help drive urgency behind Singapore’s national efforts in the mental health domain”.