Straitstimes.com header logo

OBUs to alert motorists to real-time traffic disruptions from Nov 26: LTA

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

LTA said motorists will be notified about traffic disruptions such as accidents, vehicle breakdowns, road works and road sweeping.

LTA said motorists will be notified about traffic disruptions such as accidents, vehicle breakdowns, road works and road sweeping.

ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG

Calista Wong

Follow topic:

SINGAPORE – Motorists can now get alerts on additional traffic information, including real-time traffic incidents along expressways and slip roads, through their Electronic Road Pricing (ERP) on-board units (OBUs).

The update on the notifications, which start from Nov 26, was announced in a Land Transport Authority (LTA) Facebook post on the same day.

LTA said motorists will be notified about traffic disruptions such as accidents, vehicle breakdowns, road works, lane closures, congestions, plant pruning and watering, and road sweeping.

These notifications will be progressively rolled out to cover more roads in the coming months, LTA said.

The OBU replaces the in-vehicle unit as Singapore transitions to the next-generation ERP system, which uses global navigation satellite system technology.

Installation of the new OBUs

began in November 2023.

Since then, the LTA has been introducing new OBU features catered to motorists.

These include providing information on carpark availability in key buildings, road closures and a function to temporarily suspend the OBU when drivers have complimentary parking coupons.

LTA intends to complete the installation exercise by 2026. It is slated to introduce features through which users can pay for usage licences for off-peak cars, tolls at the Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints, and roadside parking.

More on this topic
Nearly 20,000 missed ERP charges settled through ERP on-board units in September
Settle missed ERP payments via vehicle on-board units from Sept 1
See more on

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2025 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.