OBUs to alert motorists to real-time traffic disruptions from Nov 26: LTA

SINGAPORE – Motorists can now get alerts on additional traffic information, including real-time traffic incidents along expressways and slip roads, through their Electronic Road Pricing (ERP) on-board units (OBUs).

The update on the notifications, which start from Nov 26 , was announced in a Land Transport Authority (LTA) Facebook post on the same day.

LTA said motorists will be notified about traffic disruptions such as accidents, vehicle breakdowns, road works, lane closures, congestions, plant pruning and watering, and road sweeping.

These notifications will be progressively rolled out to cover more roads in the coming months, LTA said.

The OBU replaces the in-vehicle unit as Singapore transitions to the next-generation ERP system, which uses global navigation satellite system technology.

Installation of the new OBUs began in November 2023. Since then, the LTA has been introducing new OBU features catered to motorists.

These include providing information on carpark availability in key buildings, road closures and a function to temporarily suspend the OBU when drivers have complimentary parking coupons.

LTA intends to complete the installation exercise by 2026. It is slated to introduce features through which users can pay for usage licences for off-peak cars, tolls at the Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints, and roadside parking.