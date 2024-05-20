SCDF holds observance ceremony for fallen firefighter Kenneth Tay

SINGAPORE - Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) regular officer Captain Kenneth Tay, 30, who died while fighting a ship fire on May 16, was honoured at an observance ceremony on May 20.

Paying tribute to him at the ceremony at SCDF’s Ubi headquarters, SCDF Commissioner Eric Yap said in his speech that CPT Tay will be remembered for his selflessness, professionalism and commitment.

He said: “This last fire call for Captain Kenneth remembers his dedication to duty from his years of service with the SCDF.

“In our one minute of silence, we honour his memory and give our highest respect to our fallen comrade.”

CPT Tay had joined the SCDF in December 2017.

About 200 SCDF personnel gathered at SCDF’s headquarters to observe the minute’s silence.

It was originally planned to be held at the parade square, but was moved to the auditorium due to the rain.

The ceremony was also observed at other SCDF units across the island.