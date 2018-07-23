oBike users owed deposits can meet liquidators on Aug 2

SINGAPORE - The provisional liquidators of beleaguered bike-sharing firm oBike will hold a meeting next Thursday (Aug 2) at 3pm which will be open to oBike users who have yet to receive a refund of their deposit, among other creditors.

The meeting, by business advisory firm FTI Consulting, will take place at the Shine Auditorium at 100 Beach Road, #03-01 Shaw Tower, said the firm on Monday (July 23).

FTI Consulting will provide an update on oBike's winding up there, and the relevant details and necessary forms for the creditors' meeting can be downloaded from www.obikedepositholders.com.

According to the firm, oBike owes its roughly 220,000 deposit holders in Singapore almost $9 million. After oBike suddenly ceased operations here last month, company chairman Shi Yi said unreturned deposits amounted to about $6.3 million.

As of July 22, 6,286 deposit holders had submitted their claims online, totalling $287,337.60, said FTI Consulting.

Those who want to attend and vote at the meeting must submit their claims by noon, Aug 1. They can submit their claims through the same website listed above.

However, those who do not attend the meeting can still submit their claims afterwards and will not lose any of their rights.

Those who want a proxy to attend the meeting on their behalf can submit a proxy form, found in the downloadable document in the liquidator's website above.

Registration for the meeting will commence at 2pm on Aug 2.