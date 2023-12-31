NZ couple pay last respects to former amah, meet her family in S’pore after 40-year search

SINGAPORE – Standing in front of Madam Lily Wong’s urn in a quiet columbarium, New Zealander Laurie Rands was finally able to say what she had been longing to tell her former amah for the last 50 years.

“Goodbye, Lily, and thank you for everything,” she said, with tears in her eyes.

The visit to the columbarium on Dec 22 by Mrs Rands, 70, and her 73-year-old husband, Frank, marked a bittersweet end to their four-decade search for their amah.

The couple came to Singapore in 1971 when Mr Rands was posted here by the New Zealand Navy, and worked at the then Sembawang Naval Base.

Madam Wong worked for them as an amah, or housekeeper, in their Kasai Road home in Seletar until the couple returned to New Zealand in 1973.

The three of them had a close relationship, often sharing meals and bringing their families together on festive occasions.

The Rands, who became first-time parents when their baby girl was born in Singapore, said Madam Wong’s guiding hand was invaluable in helping them learn the ropes of parenthood.

On the day of their departure in 1973, Mrs Rands was so upset she holed herself up in a room and wept.

Speaking to The Straits Times, she said: “I could not say goodbye to Lily because it was just too hard. For years, it weighed on me that she might have thought it was because I didn’t care.”

After the Rands left Singapore, Madam Wong continued working as an amah for British and Australian families. She died of a stroke in 2007 at the age of 86.

After paying her respects, Mrs Rands said she was finally able to let go of the guilt she carried with her, and find closure.

“Lily was so special to us. It was lovely to go to where she rests and put a full stop to all the things that had been going through my mind,” she added.

It was also a day of joy for the Rands as they reunited with Madam Wong’s two daughters – Jessie and Hannah Tan.