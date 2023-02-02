NUS to offer interdisciplinary major on urban studies at new centre in College of Design and Engineering

SINGAPORE - The National University of Singapore (NUS) opened a new centre on Thursday that will offer a new interdisciplinary major to turn students into urban systems thinkers who can come up with innovative solutions.
The new major offered by the new centre - NUS Cities - will tie together the disciplines of architecture, engineering and public policy, among others, to teach students how these various disciplines have interacted to create well-known examples of public spaces today.
The new centre, which is housed within the NUS College of Design and Engineering (CDE), will hold classes in subjects such as the planning and governance of cities – and will be taught interactively through case studies and lessons that prioritise role-playing.
The major and the new centre, which will also offer master’s and potentially doctoral degree programmes on urban systems thinking, is part of NUS’ broader push for interdisciplinarity.
The college was established in 2021 through the merger of the Faculty of Engineering and the School of Design and Environment.
The new major will be the 15th one offered under NUS CDE, and more details on the course will be announced at a later date.
CDE director Khoo Teng Chye said the new major comes at an opportune juncture of global development.
“More than half the world now live in cities… In South-East Asia, only 30 per cent live in cities. In South Asia, it’s also 30 per cent… So there’s a lot of urbanisation going on, and this trend will only keep going up,” said Professor Khoo.
Singapore, despite its dense population, is an example of a liveable and sustainable city. The new programme will help the Republic become a nexus of expertise in such city planning, he added.
“Singapore’s strength is being able to come up with urban system innovations… A classic example... is that of Ang Mo Kio Bishan Park,” said Prof Khoo.
“To turn a drain into a naturalised river in Ang Mo Kio Bishan Park, you need a water engineer to work with a landscape architect, not just an architect, or engineer… So we want to train students who are able to create solutions like that a future.”
Alongside the new centre, NUS has also retrofitted two buildings on the Kent Ridge campus with green architectural elements, such as a garden does not need watering and naturally ventilated areas.
They exemplify the education that the centre seeks to provide its students and graduates, said CDE dean Aaron Thean.
Built in the 1970s, the retrofitted buildings SDE1 and SDE3 are among the oldest on campus, and have a combined gross floor area of around 24,000 sq m.
The new cluster will comprise SDE 1, SDE 3 and SDE 4 - Singapore’s first net-zero energy building to be built from scratch - and sprawl over more than 32,000 sq m.
As the buildings are still in good structural condition, the cost of renovating them was substantially lower than demolishing them to construct a new building.
Furthermore, SDE1 and SDE3’s carbon footprint is estimated to be lower than a third of a similar new construction. Their total energy consumption after retrofitting is projected to be one-third of pre-renovation levels.
Prof Thean said: “This project also represents the next benchmark for renovation and sustainability for built environment in the future.”
Deputy Prime Minister and Coordinating Minister for Economic Policies Heng Swee Keat was at the launch of the centre and renovated buildings on Thursday.
He said that the effort to retrofit and improve the performance of existing buildings is crucial to decarbonising Singapore’s built environment and meeting its net-zero goals.
“For the world to meet our climate commitments, we cannot just rely on building more new net-zero energy buildings… We also need building owners to retrofit and improve the performance of existing buildings, to reduce carbon emissions,” he said.
“What NUS has done with SDE 1 and 3 has great potential to be applied in Singapore and beyond.”
Professor Heng Chye Kiang, CDE’s deputy dean of research and innovation, said that beyond the environmental and educational considerations, retrofitting also preserves the memories associated with an old space.
“This building has produced generations and generations of architects who are responsible for building the landscape of Singapore today… A lot of them are well-known in Singapore now, as well as the world,” he added.
“To visit a design studio where great architects have worked in before can be very inspiring… Connections are important in conserving buildings, people’s emotional connection to space.”