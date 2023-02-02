NUS to offer interdisciplinary major on urban studies at new centre in College of Design and Engineering

SINGAPORE - The National University of Singapore (NUS) opened a new centre on Thursday that will offer a new interdisciplinary major to turn students into urban systems thinkers who can come up with innovative solutions.

The new major offered by the new centre - NUS Cities - will tie together the disciplines of architecture, engineering and public policy, among others, to teach students how these various disciplines have interacted to create well-known examples of public spaces today.

The new centre, which is housed within the NUS College of Design and Engineering (CDE), will hold classes in subjects such as the planning and governance of cities – and will be taught interactively through case studies and lessons that prioritise role-playing.

The major and the new centre, which will also offer master’s and potentially doctoral degree programmes on urban systems thinking, is part of NUS’ broader push for interdisciplinarity.

The college was established in 2021 through the merger of the Faculty of Engineering and the School of Design and Environment.

The new major will be the 15th one offered under NUS CDE, and more details on the course will be announced at a later date.

CDE director Khoo Teng Chye said the new major comes at an opportune juncture of global development.

“More than half the world now live in cities… In South-East Asia, only 30 per cent live in cities. In South Asia, it’s also 30 per cent… So there’s a lot of urbanisation going on, and this trend will only keep going up,” said Professor Khoo.

Singapore, despite its dense population, is an example of a liveable and sustainable city. The new programme will help the Republic become a nexus of expertise in such city planning, he added.

“Singapore’s strength is being able to come up with urban system innovations… A classic example... is that of Ang Mo Kio Bishan Park,” said Prof Khoo.

“To turn a drain into a naturalised river in Ang Mo Kio Bishan Park, you need a water engineer to work with a landscape architect, not just an architect, or engineer… So we want to train students who are able to create solutions like that a future.”

Alongside the new centre, NUS has also retrofitted two buildings on the Kent Ridge campus with green architectural elements, such as a garden does not need watering and naturally ventilated areas.