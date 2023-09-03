NUS to launch new research programme looking at health impacts of climate change

SINGAPORE – With temperatures continuing to soar globally due to climate change, scientists at the National University of Singapore (NUS) are now closely studying its impacts on human health, with a new research programme to be launched later in 2023.

Dr Kimberly Fornace, who is a visiting senior research fellow with the NUS Saw Swee Hock School of Public Health, stressed that healthcare professionals will need to understand the complex links between human health and the environment, given the current scale of the climate crisis.