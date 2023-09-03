NUS to launch new research programme looking at health impacts of climate change

Rising temperatures due to global warming is leading to increased heat stress. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Cheryl Tan
Updated
47 sec ago
Published
49 sec ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

SINGAPORE – With temperatures continuing to soar globally due to climate change, scientists at the National University of Singapore (NUS) are now closely studying its impacts on human health, with a new research programme to be launched later in 2023.

Dr Kimberly Fornace, who is a visiting senior research fellow with the NUS Saw Swee Hock School of Public Health, stressed that healthcare professionals will need to understand the complex links between human health and the environment, given the current scale of the climate crisis.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's WhatsApp Channel and get the latest news and must-reads.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top