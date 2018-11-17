NUS team develops man-made molecule that can 'kill' skin cancer cells

Professor Carlos Ibanez says the use of the molecule to activate the "death receptor" of melanoma skin cancer cells presents an option for a new treatment method for the remaining 45 per cent of melanoma skin cancer patients for whom current treatment fails.PHOTO: NUS YONG LOO LIN SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Published
1 hour ago

Medical school researchers develop molecule that can 'kill' melanoma skin cancer cells

tienli@sph.com.sg

Researchers at the National University of Singapore's Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine say they have developed a molecule that can "kill" melanoma skin cancer cells.

The man-made molecule is said to control the growth of cancer cells by activating a "death switch", starting a process which causes the cells to die.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on November 17, 2018, with the headline 'NUS team claims advance in skin cancer treatment'. Print Edition | Subscribe
