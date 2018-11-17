NUS team develops man-made molecule that can 'kill' skin cancer cells

Researchers at the National University of Singapore's Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine say they have developed a molecule that can "kill" melanoma skin cancer cells.
The man-made molecule is said to control the growth of cancer cells by activating a "death switch", starting a process which causes the cells to die.
TO READ THE FULL ARTICLE
Thank you for reading The Straits Times
You have reached one of our Premium stories. To continue reading, get access now or log in if you are a subscriber.
What is Premium?