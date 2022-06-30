NUS students build S'pore's first electric race car

Engineering students at the National University of Singapore (NUS) have built the country's first electric race car, which can go from 0kmh to 100kmh in 3.9 seconds.

That is the acceleration recorded by some electric vehicles (EVs), including Tesla and Audi models.

The R22e, which was officially unveiled by Senior Minister of State for Transport Chee Hong Tat at NUS' Kent Ridge campus on Tuesday, can hit a maximum speed of 125.4kmh.

Fourth-year mechanical engineering student Muhammad Nazirul Syahmi, part of the team from NUS' College of Design and Engineering, said they had few reference resources to lean on at the beginning.

"Many of our simulations and tests had to be created from scratch," said the 24-year-old.

"As we did not have experience with high-voltage systems and EV technologies, we approached companies in the local industry to conduct workshops for us and self-studied under the guidance of NUS teaching staff, to learn how to handle electrical systems."

Students of the college have built 19 internal combustion engine race cars over the past 21 years.

But the R22e, which the students spent 18 months working on, is their first electric race car.

Since the inauguration of the NUS Formula Society of Automotive Engineers (FSAE) Race Car Project in 2001, students from the college have been constructing Formula-style race cars for the FSAE Michigan competition.

The inter-varsity event is held annually in the United States.

Formula-style cars have a single seat with an open cockpit and open wheels.

Earlier this month, the team of 26 students entered the electric race car for static events at the competition.

According to the vehicle specifications provided by the team, the car can produce 80 kilowatts of power and, with its acceleration and top speed, can surpass its internal combustion engine predecessors' performance.

NUS FSAE project adviser Seah Kar Heng said the rapidly growing global electric car market has made it crucial for students to be equipped with knowledge about electric car technologies.

"As a school, we have to be in sync with the direction that the world is heading in, to move towards clean and green energy," said Professor Seah, who has been guiding engineering students in the project since 2001.

"I wanted the students to be aware of that, and working on this electric race car is a very good start for them."

In a speech at Tuesday's event, Mr Chee congratulated the team and said the launch was timely and mirrors Singapore's effort to electrify its vehicle population.

"Our transition to EVs will bring new and exciting opportunities in the new green economy," he said.

"Engineering students can look forward to jobs and training in new areas, such as EV software diagnostics, battery and charging infrastructure."