NUS stops all projects with ex-NMP, Viswa Sadasivan, after allegations of sexual harassment

SINGAPORE - Talk show host and former Nominated MP Viswa Sadasivan has stepped down as a member of the National University of Singapore (NUS) Alumni Advisory Board.

This following allegations of sexual harassment made against him by two women.

In an e-mail to its alumni on Saturday (Feb 20) evening, the university's Office of Alumni Relations said it would also discontinue all projects with him and his consultancy firm, Strategic Moves.

The NUS statement said this was in light of the allegations made by stand-up comedian Ms Sharul Channa and Ms Kiran Kandade, against Mr Viswa.

It read: "The University does not condone any behaviour or action that is disrespectful and disparaging of individuals, regardless of ethnicity, gender, religion or age."

NUS said the incident between Mr Viswa and Ms Sharul took place during the online interview series, Inconvenient Questions.

The series is a collaboration between Strategic Moves and the National University of Singapore Society (NUSS) - a graduate club and registered society which is a separate and independent entity from the university.

Before interviewing her online about her comedy and work on women's issues, Mr Viswa, 61, is said to have asked why she was wearing a rose brooch.

Ms Sharul, 34, had said: "I just put it on to distract from the pattern on my top".

She claimed Mr Viswa then said: "It would be more distracting if you were wearing only that rose."

Earlier this month, the presenter told The Straits Times that to the best of his recollection, he had said: "It would have been more distracting if it was only the rose."

He added that two female colleagues who were in the call told him in writing that they heard him say the same, and that he felt there was "absolutely no sexual innuendo intended" in what he said.

"It was the farthest thing on my mind because I was conscious of time..." he continued, adding that "the whole conversation was in the spirit of a banter between a seasoned interviewer and a seasoned stand-up comic - both known for our somewhat irreverent style".

The incident was first raised by Ms Sharul in a Facebook post on Feb 4.