NUS scientists use AI platform to improve effectiveness of Covid-19 drugs against Omicron

SINGAPORE - Researchers in Singapore are hoping artificial intelligence (AI) can help better fight Covid-19 infections, with AI determining the most optimal combination of antiviral drugs and the correct dosing.

A recent study led by Professor Dean Ho, director of the Institute for Digital Medicine at the NUS Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine, has shown some promise.

He found that when antiviral drugs molnupiravir and Paxlovid were each combined with the protease-inhibiting drug YH-53, the mix was effective against the Omicron variant of the coronavirus in lab settings.

Prof Ho used his AI platform, known as IDentif.AI, to determine the combination and dosage.

The study involved two antiviral drugs that have been used to fight Covid-19 infections.

Currently, Paxlovid is about 90 per cent effective in preventing the need for hospitalisation or infection progression, when given within five days of symptoms appearing.

Molnupiravir is around 30 per cent effective, said Associate Professor David Allen, who was involved in the study. He is the associate vice-president of health innovation and translation at the National University of Singapore (NUS).

Paxlovid comprises two drugs - nirmatrelvir, an antiviral medicine that targets the Sars-CoV-2 virus' 3CL enzyme, which the coronavirus needs to replicate; and ritonavir.

Ritonavir helps keep the antiviral active in the body at higher concentrations for a longer time to combat the virus.

Molnupiravir works by targeting an enzyme that the virus needs to make copies of itself, by introducing errors into its genetic code.

Prof Allen noted that while each drug has not shown diminished efficacy, some patients in Singapore and abroad have had an infection relapse after a course of Paxlovid, despite an initial response to the drug.

This suggests the Sars-CoV-2 virus was not completely eradicated by the drug, nor by the infected person's immune defences.

Prof Allen said virus resistance to the drugs has not been identified as the cause of relapses thus far, but it remains a looming concern.

He added that trials are under way to clarify if the course of Paxlovid should be taken for a longer period to prevent relapses.

Such drug resistance - caused by viral mutations - could undermine a drug's effectiveness when used to treat patients.