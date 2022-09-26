NUS scientists develop magnetic method to grow meat

SINGAPORE - Scientists from the National University of Singapore (NUS) have found a novel use for magnetic pulses to grow cell-cultured pork.
This paves the way for a greener method to grow lab meat without the use of animal products.
