NUS scientists develop magnetic method to grow meat

Associate Professor Alfredo Franco-Obregón (left) and Dr Alex Tai discovered that magnetic pulses could coax meat cells to release molecules that have regenerative properties. PHOTO: NUS
Ang Qing
Updated
1 min ago
Published
1 min ago
SINGAPORE - Scientists from the National University of Singapore (NUS) have found a novel use for magnetic pulses to grow cell-cultured pork.

This paves the way for a greener method to grow lab meat without the use of animal products.

