NUS scientist on a mission to uncover the language of dolphins

SINGAPORE - It’s like first contact. A lone dolphin, who is the group’s “sentinel”, swims up to Dr Matthias Hoffmann-Kuhnt, and seems to be investigating him through the sound of clicks.

The clicks begin in the dolphin’s head, go through a naval sac in its bulbous forehead to focus the soundwave in its path, before bouncing off its object of interest through an echo.

Known as echolocation, this process allows the dolphin to understand its environment by determining the size of the creature approaching it, the distance of the creature, and whether it could be a potential threat.

After what sounds like a series of creaks, squeaks and critters – as the pod seems to be deliberating on its new visitor – several dolphins begin to emerge in clear view.

“It’s like listening to a foreign language,” said Dr Hoffmann-Kuhnt, who is a senior research fellow from the Acoustics Research Laboratory at the National University of Singapore’s Tropical Marine Science Institute.

Indeed, dolphins are capable of many different forms of vocalisations, and the zoologist is on a mission to crack the code to this secret language. Taking a step towards this, he recently joined a two-week National Geographic expedition in September to the Hawaiian islands of Lanai, Maui and the Big Island.

Hawaii’s most famed marine acrobats – the spinner dolphins – are very social creatures, but little is known about what they say to one another and how they are able to coordinate themselves in such large groups, said Dr Hoffmann-Kuhnt, who has been studying bioacoustics and animal behaviour for 30 years.

Spinner dolphins – a common dolphin species found in tropical waters – swim in informal troops of 15 to 20, sometimes even up to a pod of 100, he told The Straits Times.

And the larger the group is, the more complex their social interactions can be, he added.

“We don’t know what they’re talking about. Are they talking about the quality of the fish that they eat, for example? The larger the group, the more difficult it is to figure out the hierarchy, who’s the boss, what do the juveniles do? How does the dolphin calf learn from its mother, how does it figure out how echolocation works?” said Dr Hoffmann-Kuhnt.

The expedition, which lasted from Sept 15 to 29, was done in collaboration with the Ocean Exploration Trust to collect acoustic data from a variety of dolphin species there – which also included the bottlenose dolphins – to help researchers better understand their behaviour and the complex nature of dolphin society.

Therefore, Dr Hoffmann-Kuhnt and his team assembled their own underwater recording device – also known as the acoustic source position overlay device (Aspod).

The Aspod has an underwater camera affixed to it, along with three underwater microphones known as hydrophones, which would allow scientists to trace the source of the sounds – which are often at high frequencies – to the dolphins making them.