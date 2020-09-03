NUS researchers develop first 'gene map' that helps scientists better understand heart diseases

SINGAPORE - Researchers have developed a coherent map of genes in the heart and how they cause heart diseases, which could pave the way for new treatments for these illnesses.

Heart diseases are a complex set of diseases influenced by different genes, and it is challenging to understand which genes are responsible for a particular disease, say experts.

To help scientists unravel the complex web of genes and how they interact, researchers from the National University of Singapore's Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine and the National University Hospital created what they said is the first map of the heart's genes and the "switches" between them that control how the genes behave and contribute to heart diseases.

"Humans have the same number of genes as flies or worms - around 20,000," said Professor Roger Foo from the university's department of medicine, who led the research team. "What makes us more complex than a fly is that we have a lot more switches that turn genes on and off."

Genes code for specific traits, but the switches are the non-coding portions of DNA between the genes.

Each gene has more than one switch and the switches may be far away from the genes that they control, making it tricky for scientists to match the switches to the genes.

The genetic heart map makes it easier for scientists by showing them where the switches are and pinpointing the most crucial ones for each gene.

The graphical map is called a heart genomic "connectome".

The researchers who developed the map are part of the Cardiovascular Disease Group, one of nine new strategic research focus areas established at the school of medicine. The new focus areas aim to create greater synergy and collaboration between basic and clinical scientists, and to deliver research outcomes that address current clinical and national healthcare issues.

Assistant Professor Chukwuemeka George Anene-Nzelu, who is part of the research team, said: "Using the connectome, we were also able to identify new genes associated with heart disease. These could serve as targets for the development of novel treatments for these diseases."

The development of the gene map was published as two companion publications in the journals Circulation and Circulation Research.