NUS researcher is one of 2 Covid-19 community cases

A senior research fellow at the National University of Singapore (NUS) was one of two Covid-19 cases in the community reported yesterday - the first time there were two new community cases on the same day since March 3.

The 34-year-old Indian national went to work on Monday before he experienced an onset of Covid-19 symptoms that evening, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

Monday was his first day back at work after serving a stay-home notice (SHN) and quarantine following a trip to India from Dec 28 to March 21.

During his SHN, he was identified as a close contact of a previously reported case as they had been on the same flight to Singapore. He was then quarantined at a dedicated facility from March 24 to April 11.

His three tests done during quarantine on March 25, April 3 and April 10 were all negative.

The work pass holder also previously tested negative for the virus on March 19 before flying from India, and when he arrived in Singapore on March 21.

After feeling fatigued on Monday evening, he had a sore throat and body aches the next day. He stayed home.

On Wednesday, he developed a fever and went to a polyclinic.

He took a Covid-19 test there, which came back positive the next day. An ambulance ferried him to the National Centre for Infectious Diseases. His serology test has come back negative, indicating a current infection, said MOH.

The second community case is a 44-year-old Indonesian man on a short-term visit pass to care for his father, who is receiving medical treatment for a condition unrelated to Covid-19.

He arrived from Indonesia on Feb 28, and served his SHN at a dedicated facility until March 14.

His Covid-19 test during his SHN on March 13 was negative, as were his tests before flying to and upon arriving in Singapore.

Update on cases

New cases: 34 Imported: 32 (3 Singaporeans, 6 permanent residents, 4 dependant's pass holders, 1 long-term visit pass holder, 16 work permit holders, 2 short-term visit pass holders) In community: 2 (1 work pass holder, 1 short-term visit pass holder) In dormitories: 0 New community cases in the past week: 4 (3 unlinked cases) Active cases: 293 In hospitals: 51 (2 in ICU) In community facilities: 242 Deaths: 30 Patients with Covid-19 who died from other causes: 15 Total discharged: 60,431 Discharged yesterday: 29 TOTAL CASES: 60,769

He is asymptomatic and his infection was detected when he took a pre-departure test on Wednesday ahead of his flight back to Indonesia. He was taken to hospital.

MOH added that epidemiological investigations into both cases are ongoing, and that their family and co-workers have been isolated and quarantined.

The ministry reported 32 other cases on Friday - all of which were imported - for a total of 34 cases. This took Singapore's tally to 60,769. With 29 cases discharged yesterday, 60,431 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 51 patients remain in hospital, including two in critical condition in the intensive care unit, while 242 are recovering in community facilities.

Singapore has had 30 deaths from Covid-19 complications.