NUS research initiative to boost credibility of nature-based carbon projects in S-E Asia

SHARM EL SHEIKH, Egypt – A $15 million project launched on Thursday aims to improve the credibility of nature-based carbon projects in areas like rainforests across South-east Asia.

The programme, launched at the COP27 climate summit and known as Carbon Integrity SG, will monitor various natural habitats across the region to improve the estimates of their carbon yield.

Conducted by the National University of Singapore’s Centre for Nature-based Climate Solutions (CNCS), it builds on the centre’s existing work, which leverages satellite data and existing information to map out potential nature-based projects in South-east Asia that can be conserved and hence developed as sources of high-quality carbon credits.

Each carbon credit represents one tonne of emissions, and it can be purchased by companies or countries to offset their greenhouse gas emissions.

In collaboration with partners such as other universities, government agencies and corporations in the region, researchers from CNCS will create monitoring plots using sophisticated tools, including light detection and ranging technology, to generate precise information about these habitats.

This will allow for more accurate and region-specific estimation of the carbon stocks in various types of ecosystems, including rainforests, mangroves, freshwater swamp forests, peatlands and deciduous forests.

Currently, most estimates are done using global and pan-tropical models, and often encompass a one-size-fits-all approach.

The monitoring plots also measure the permanence of these carbon stocks over time.

In the Asia-Pacific region, about 58 per cent of forests are under threat and could be protected through economically viable carbon credit projects, said the CNCS in a statement on Thursday.

“CNCS research shows that the Asia-Pacific region has the highest concentration of the most profitable carbon projects, which can generate returns on investment at close to US$25 billion (S$35 billion) per year,” it said in the statement.

The generation of these carbon projects could also allow 835 million tonnes of carbon dioxide – almost half the emissions in Indonesia in 2018 – to be avoided each year from deforestation, said CNCS.

Protecting these forests also has other co-benefits, such as by providing water purification services, safeguarding food security, and biodiversity conservation.

However, uncertainty over the amount of carbon stored in a natural habitat can also be a deterrent to project developers and investors.

Therefore, to improve the integrity and credibility of these projects, an evidence base has to be established for informing policy and investment decisions, said CNCS.

In addition, it will help to ensure a stable supply of high-quality, nature-based carbon credits from the South-east Asian region to meet global market demands, it added.