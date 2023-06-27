NUS professor rolls out new diagnostic tests to help adults find out if they have ADHD

SINGAPORE - Adults who suspect they have attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) can now undergo a new series of tests designed to provide a more scientific diagnosis.

The process involves an infrared brain scan, an eye-tracker test and a continuous performance test – in addition to standard clinical interviews and self-report questionnaires.

The assessment is designed by the National University of Singapore’s Institute for Health Innovation and Technology (iHealthtech), which is the only place in the world to use a combination of the three tests to assess adults for ADHD.

Professor Roger Ho, principal investigator at iHealthtech, said it is difficult for doctors to decide if someone truly has ADHD or is over-reporting symptoms.

There is concern that people might exaggerate the seriousness of their symptoms to try and get their hands on controlled drugs commonly prescribed to treat the disorder but which also can lead to abuse, he added.

ADHD is a common neuro-developmental disorder that affects about 5 per cent of the world’s population, and about 4.9 per cent of Singaporean primary school pupils.

There are two types of ADHD – inattention or hyperactivity. Common symptoms of the disorder include procrastination, disorganisation, forgetfulness, restlessness and impulsivity.

Usually, a medical professional decides if a person meets the ADHD criteria listed in the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (DSM-5). There will also be an evaluation of the person’s clinical history, and scores on standard questionnaires.

Prof Ho and his team began their research in June 2021 to study how infrared brain scans could help identify adults with ADHD.

The goal, he said, was to use tests that could scientifically measure ADHD symptoms, similar to tests for medical conditions like diabetes.

For instance, to find out if a patient has diabetes, doctors would administer a fasting blood test to measure blood sugar levels, he said.

Prof Ho said: “Psychiatry is the only medical discipline that diagnoses patients without objective diagnostic tools. So, this brain scan and eye tracker are like the prick test.

“There’s a predetermined value. It’s objective, no one can change that. If you’re below or close to this value, you may have ADHD.”

He added that he is helping to push for the wider use of such tools in psychiatric diagnoses.