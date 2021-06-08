NUS professor Liu Bin conferred top prize by Royal Society of Chemistry

SINGAPORE - Professor Liu Bin, vice-president for research and technology at the National University of Singapore (NUS), has been conferred a top prize by the Royal Society of Chemistry in Britain.

Prof Liu was given the Centenary Prize this year for her work in the innovative design and synthesis of organic molecules and nanomaterials, as well as for excellence in communication, NUS said in a statement on Tuesday (June 8).

Her work could help to advance biomedical research.

Her research team has developed new types of luminescent molecules, which can be used for drug screening or understanding more about cancer development, for instance.

The Centenary Prize, first established in 1947, is an award granted annually to outstanding chemists who are also exceptional communicators from outside Britain.

Winners are given a £5,000 (S$9,400) cash prize and a medal.

Fifty previous winners of a Royal Society of Chemistry prize have gone on to win Nobel Prizes for their pioneering work, including 2019 Nobel laureate John Goodenough.

"I am deeply honoured to receive this award, especially when I look at the list of the past awardees," said Prof Liu.

"Many of them have been my role models since I was a graduate student. I would like to take this opportunity to thank my research team and collaborators, and all those who have supported and inspired me through my career so far."

Dr Helen Pain, chief executive of the Royal Society of Chemistry, said: "Professor Liu's work is a prime example of what we are so passionate about and we are proud to recognise her contribution with this prize."