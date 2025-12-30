NUS professor dismissed over sexual misconduct allegations denies wrongdoing, plans to appeal

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Professor Shawn Chen Xiaoyuan plans to lodge an appeal in the hopes of overturning the university’s decision.

SINGAPORE – An NUS biomedical engineering professor who was sacked after a disciplinary panel found him guilty of sexual misconduct has denied the allegations and said he plans to lodge an appeal.

Professor Shawn Chen Xiaoyuan was found to have flouted NUS rules governing staff conduct, a Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine spokesperson said.

The spokesperson, responding to queries, said Prof Chen’s employment with NUS was “terminated in accordance with his employment contract as he was found to have contravened the code of conduct for NUS staff”.

The professor was sacked after a ruling by an NUS disciplinary panel that was convened when a student accused him of sexual misconduct.

Prof Chen told The Straits Times he was disappointed with the university’s decision and plans to lodge an appeal in the hopes of overturning the university’s decision.

He said: “I was made aware of the allegations on June 27 when I was back from a conference in the United States.”

The woman who accused him of sexual misconduct was his research assistant and part-time student, he added.

NUS then carried out an internal probe, which started on June 30 and ended on Dec 19, he said.

Prof Chen also said he did not have anything to do with posts published on Chinese social media platform Xiaohongshu that sought to defend him.

He added that he has not published any formal response to the allegations on his own.

On Dec 27 , The Straits Times was unable to access Prof Chen’s page on the NUS Department of Biomedical Engineering website, likely because it had been taken down.

The website for Chen Lab , which carries out research on translational nanomedicine and therapeutics and is headed by Prof Chen, was still accessible on Dec 30.

Prof Chen joined NUS in Dec 2020 and served as the Nasrat Muzayyin Chair Professor in Medicine and Technology, according to his LinkedIn page.

He was also director of the Nanomedicine Translational Research Programme at the NUS Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine.

The Straits Times has contacted the NUS Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine for more information.