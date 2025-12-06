NUS Medicine students hold free health screenings in Queenstown to boost dementia awareness

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Elderly participants at the Project iRemember event promoting early dementia detection and geriatric mental health awareness at Queenstown Community Centre on Dec 6.

SINGAPORE – When his grandmother misplaced her things often, Mr Marius Sim suspected it was something more serious.

She was diagnosed with dementia after visiting a clinic, and Mr Sim’s family had to learn how to manage her condition as caregivers.

Mr Sim, 19, was one of more than 50 students from the NUS Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine (NUS Medicine) engaging seniors on Dec 6 at Queenstown Community Centre.

They were there to promote early dementia detection and geriatric mental health awareness.

Free health screenings were done for Queenstown residents aged 50 and above, evaluating their cognitive, behavioural, physical and social well-being.

The one-day event is part of Project iRemember, which is a community health initiative started by NUS medical students in 2015.

Speaking about his grandmother who lives with his family, Mr Sim said: “We had to step up and keep a constant eye on her, making sure she didn’t forget to shower or eat. There are many basic things that people take for granted.”

Mr Sim said his experience made him realise how important it is to treat the elderly with dementia with compassion.

Dementia affects one in 11 Singaporeans aged 60 and above. Half of those aged 85 and above live with the condition.

Trained volunteers and NUS Medicine students at the event guided participants, with on-site doctor consultations for urgent cases.

The students also referred seniors to suitable resources, like a nearby general practitioner or the project’s HealthyMinds programme. The programme offers mind-stimulating exercises and activities to boost social interaction among the senior participants.

Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Social and Family Development Eric Chua attended the event.

Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Social and Family Development Eric Chua (in blue shirt) at the event at Queenstown Community Centre on Dec 6. ST PHOTO: AZMI ATHNI

Medical student and Project iRemember’s director Lim Zhi Qi said some seniors struggle with taking the first step to getting help or even joining an active ageing centre, as it is unfamiliar to them.

Said the 20-year-old: “Being in a new environment can be intimidating. So our aim of hosting our own active ageing programme is to engage them in a more casual way that allows them to be more socially active and open up to the idea of using resources like active ageing centres.”

Participants were also taught about identifying signs of dementia, where to get help, and caregiver burnout.

One senior, who wanted to be known only as Madam Leah, 67, lives alone in a nearby flat. Her husband died in 2019, and her daughter lives abroad.

After heart bypass surgery in 2024, she stopped working and spends her days at home.

She said: “I worry about getting sick often. If I have to deal with something like dementia, how will I survive by myself? Nobody is around to help me.

“At least if I know the signs, I know what to look out for on my own.”

Project iRemember director Lim Zhi Qi (left) and Mr Marius Sim are medical students at the NUS Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine. ST PHOTO: AZMI ATHNI

Preventing dementia