NUS Law to move back to Kent Ridge campus after 19 years

SINGAPORE - The National University of Singapore’s (NUS) law faculty will be moving back to Kent Ridge come August 2025, after spending 19 years in its Bukit Timah campus.
It will move into the Yale-NUS College premises located in University Town after the final batch of Yale-NUS College students graduates, said NUS in a statement on May 27.
The move will give law students easier access to non-law electives and non-law minors offered by other colleges, said NUS Law faculty dean Andrew Simester, noting that law is “increasingly interwoven” across domains such as healthcare, artificial intelligence and sustainability.
“This marks a significant step by the university to further integrate its distinctive law degree programmes into its comprehensive and interdisciplinary undergraduate education,” NUS added in its statement.
With the move, students will also get more opportunities to interact with the main campus community of 50,000 students.
The NUS Law community comprises about 1,000 undergraduate and 250 postgraduate students, as well as 160 full-time faculty and staff.
NUS Law will neighbour NUS College, which is the honours college of the University, with both faculties located in the same premises. The NUS Centre for International Law, a university-level research institute established in 2006, will also move to the Kent Ridge campus.
In response to queries from The Straits Times about plans for the current law school building, NUS said: “We are exploring plans to repurpose and reallocate the space at Bukit Timah campus according to our needs, and will study the different options carefully.”
The Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy, located in the Bukit Timah campus, will remain.
Plans are in place to ensure the NUS Law faculty will have a smooth transition to the new premises in time for the new academic year in August 2025, said NUS.
“This homecoming is a meaningful milestone that is more than just a physical relocation,” said the NUS President, Professor Tan Eng Chye. “It is a reaffirmation of our commitment to be more closely integrated, collaborative and innovative in our aspirations in research and teaching.”
Prof Tan said that NUS Law faculty, before its move to Bukit Timah, had spent 25 years on the main campus – from 1981 to 2006.
This followed NUS’ establishment in 1980, after the first cohort of law students were admitted in 1975 at the Bukit Timah campus as part of the University of Malaya, NUS’ predecessor institution.
The faculty in 2006 returned to the Bukit Timah campus under NUS.
The Straits Times reported that in 2005, when the faculty’s relocation was first announced, students had expressed concerns about being separated from the main Kent Ridge campus and the potential impact on interacting with other students.
The university then proposed measures like shuttle services and organising events, such as the annual Rag and Flag day, to promote student engagement.
NUS then had planned to relocate its law and business faculties to the Bukit Timah campus to accommodate more postgraduate students and offer additional short courses for professionals. However, it was subsequently decided that in 2005, only the law faculty would move to Bukit Timah, while the business school would be expanded and take over some of the law faculty buildings on the Kent Ridge campus.