NUS Law to move back to Kent Ridge campus after 19 years

SINGAPORE - The National University of Singapore’s (NUS) law faculty will be moving back to Kent Ridge come August 2025, after spending 19 years in its Bukit Timah campus.

It will move into the Yale-NUS College premises located in University Town after the final batch of Yale-NUS College students graduates, said NUS in a statement on May 27.

The move will give law students easier access to non-law electives and non-law minors offered by other colleges, said NUS Law faculty dean Andrew Simester, noting that law is “increasingly interwoven” across domains such as healthcare, artificial intelligence and sustainability.

“This marks a significant step by the university to further integrate its distinctive law degree programmes into its comprehensive and interdisciplinary undergraduate education,” NUS added in its statement.

With the move, students will also get more opportunities to interact with the main campus community of 50,000 students.

The NUS Law community comprises about 1,000 undergraduate and 250 postgraduate students, as well as 160 full-time faculty and staff.

NUS Law will neighbour NUS College, which is the honours college of the University, with both faculties located in the same premises. The NUS Centre for International Law, a university-level research institute established in 2006, will also move to the Kent Ridge campus.

In response to queries from The Straits Times about plans for the current law school building, NUS said: “We are exploring plans to repurpose and reallocate the space at Bukit Timah campus according to our needs, and will study the different options carefully.”

The Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy, located in the Bukit Timah campus, will remain.

Plans are in place to ensure the NUS Law faculty will have a smooth transition to the new premises in time for the new academic year in August 2025, said NUS.

“This homecoming is a meaningful milestone that is more than just a physical relocation,” said the NUS President, Professor Tan Eng Chye. “It is a reaffirmation of our commitment to be more closely integrated, collaborative and innovative in our aspirations in research and teaching.”

Prof Tan said that NUS Law faculty, before its move to Bukit Timah, had spent 25 years on the main campus – from 1981 to 2006.

This followed NUS’ establishment in 1980, after the first cohort of law students were admitted in 1975 at the Bukit Timah campus as part of the University of Malaya, NUS’ predecessor institution.